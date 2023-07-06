Over two-thirds of French people against hosting Olympic Games in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The number of those supporting the Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris has decreased, according to the results of a survey conducted by Odoxa for the Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

According to the survey, only 58 percent of the French people are positive about the idea of holding the games in the capital next year. This indicator has decreased by 11 percentage points over the past three months. The rest of the respondents either have the opposite opinion, or have not decided on the answer.

The survey results show that 64 percent of negatively-minded respondents fear for their safety, 66 percent worry about problems with transport, and 71 percent fear a negative impact on the environment.

Meanwhile, more than half of the respondents (52 percent) said they plan to follow the Olympic Games.

The survey was conducted among about 1,000 people on June 21-22.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.