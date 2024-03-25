UK to impose sanctions against China over cyberattacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The UK government plans to impose sanctions against China, Trend reports.

It is reported to be linked to cyberattacks on British parliamentarians by Chinese-backed hackers.

According to information, restrictions on “interference in the democratic process” may be announced on March 25. It is noted that Chinese hackers hacked the servers of the British Electoral Commission and tried to gain access to the personal information of some members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.