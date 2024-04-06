Council of Europe develops toolkit for AI-assisted learning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Council of Europe (CoE) is developing a policy toolbox to enhance artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted teaching and learning, Trend reports.

According to the CoE portal, the council's experts on AI and education gathered to refine scope, structure, and content, as well as outline the next steps for the policy toolbox. The Toolbox will include a roadmap for policy developers and constitute the background document for the development of a recommendation.

Following collaborative discussions, the group drafted the outline of the Policy Toolbox, which features three main domains, each with specific tools.

The preparatory work is expected to conclude at the upcoming Working Conference on 'Regulating AI in Education', which will take place on October 24–25, 2024, in Strasbourg. During this event, the group will engage in multistakeholder consultations through parallel workshops and gather feedback and insights on the proposed tools.

It is emphasized that the Policy Toolbox will be a key instrument towards leveraging AI's potential in education while upholding human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and the best interests of the learners.

