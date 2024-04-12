Slovenia to vote for Palestine's UN membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Slovenia will support Palestine's application to join the UN as a permanent member during a vote at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Secretary of State for National and International Security under the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Slovenia Vojko Volk said, Trend reports.

"Slovenia, together with France and Malta, will support this decision [Palestine's application to join the UN as a permanent member], in which our republic sincerely believes. We believe that Palestine belongs in the UN and has the right to vote in this organization," he said.