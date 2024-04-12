Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Slovenia to vote for Palestine's UN membership

Europe Materials 12 April 2024 07:14 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Slovenia will support Palestine's application to join the UN as a permanent member during a vote at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Secretary of State for National and International Security under the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Slovenia Vojko Volk said, Trend reports.

"Slovenia, together with France and Malta, will support this decision [Palestine's application to join the UN as a permanent member], in which our republic sincerely believes. We believe that Palestine belongs in the UN and has the right to vote in this organization," he said.

