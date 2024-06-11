French presidential administration refutes Macron's possible step-down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The French presidential administration has dismissed reports of President Emmanuel Macron stepping down following the victory of right-wing parties in the parliamentary election, Trend reports via foreign media.

The French president is reportedly not in talks with his team about this.

Earlier reports from European media suggested that Macron could potentially step down in the event of a victory for right-wing parties in the parliamentary election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel