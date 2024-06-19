BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Eight people, including Christian Tein, leader of the "Coordination Cell of Field Actions," which is behind the uprising against electoral body reform, have been arrested in New Caledonia, Trend reports via French media.

This group raised the barricades throughout the capital, Noumea, in protest, throwing a wrench in transportation and food supplies.

Tein was among the pro-independence political figures who met with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to New Caledonia in May.

The riots in New Caledonia kicked off after the French parliament pulled a fast one by passing a law that turned the election process for the local legislative assembly on its head.

According to the amendments, newcomers from France who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years will have the right to vote.

This has caused dissatisfaction among many Kanaks, the indigenous people of New Caledonia, who fear that the political influence of their community will now diminish.

The arrest of Tein and seven other activists in New Caledonia highlights the escalating tensions in the region caused by the electoral body reforms initiated by the French government.

These events demonstrate a growing wave of discontent among the indigenous population, concerned about the loss of political influence.

The uprising and arrests reflect the failure of French neocolonial policies, which are provoking new conflicts and resistance among the local population.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel