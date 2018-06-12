Tourism to Israel keeps rising despite violence in south

12 June 2018 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today show that 395,900 tourists came to Israel in May 2018, about 14% more than in May last year and 33% more than in May 2016, Globes reports.

The Ministry of Tourism points out that this was despite forecasts that the security situation in the south of Israel could adversely affect the upward trend in incoming tourism.

About 1.75 million tourist entries were recorded in the period January-May 2018, representing a 22% increase on the corresponding period last year and an increase of 53% more than in January-May 2016. According to the Ministry of Tourism, tourism has injected more than $2.6 billion into the Israeli economy so far this year.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "We continue with the trend of record-breaking tourism figures. Once again, in May, we see increases in the number of tourists visiting Israel, maintaining a consecutive 19-month period of increasing tourist figures. The opening of new routes, such as the route from India, and ongoing marketing activities such as those surrounding the Giro d’Italia race, are bearing fruit.”

