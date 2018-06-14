UNGA adopts resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution that urges protection of Palestinian civilians.

The Arab-backed resolution was passed by a vote of 120-8 with 45 abstentions.

It reiterates the need to take steps "to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians and ensure their protection, as well as to ensure accountability for all violations," in the context of recent escalation of conflict between the Palestinians and Israel.

The text deplores "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force by the Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians."

Initially sponsored by Algeria, Turkey and the Palestinians, the resolution got sponsorship from many more countries announced shortly before the vote.

