Israeli PM says Israel to continue attacking Iran's presence in Syria

17 June 2018 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday warned that Israel will take further actions against Iran and its allies in Syria to prevent them from establishing a military foothold in Israel's northern neighborhood, Xinhua reported.

The remark was made during the government's weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu told the ministers that he had talked about that with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the weekend.

"I reiterated our guiding principles regarding Syria. First, Iran needs to withdraw from all of Syria. Second, we will take action -- and are already taking action -- against efforts to establish a military presence by Iran and its proxies," he said.

"We will act against these efforts anywhere in Syria," he said, stressing that Israel could act both close to the border and deep inside Syria.

