Shekel stronger as trade jitters ease

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.34% against the dollar at NIS 3.632/$ and down 0.27% against the euro at 4.198/€, Globes reports.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.496% from Monday's exchange rate at NIS 3.644/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.062% at 4.209/€.