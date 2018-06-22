Wizz Air poaches victims of BA Tel Aviv ticket glitch

22 June 2018 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian low cost carrier Wizz Air has further embarrassed British Airways over a ticket glitch after the British carrier canceled 2,000 cheap tickets from London to Tel Aviv and Dubai which were mistakenly priced at around £170 for the return trip, Globes reports.

In a gleefully announced statement for passengers "left in the lurch" on their flight to Tel Aviv, Wizz Air offered to demonstrate that the lowest fares "are no mistake" with Wizz Air.

The carrier said, "Affected BA passengers can take advantage of a special return fare with Wizz Air, the largest international airline operating at Tel Aviv, of £80 one way or £160 return. The fares are for travel up to Wednesday 18 July 2018 and are subject to availability on each flight. Bookings can be made until Sunday 25 June 2018. Customers will need to provide evidence of the cancelled BA booking."

Wizz Air operates daily flights between London Luton and Tel Aviv.

Wizz Air Chief Corporate Officer Owain Jones said, “Wizz Air is delighted to give new customers who’ve been left in the lurch following the cancellation of their BA flights to Tel Aviv the opportunity to break with tradition. Don’t wait, the special fares to Tel Aviv will not last long - the regular prices on our network of 51 destinations from London Luton are intentionally low every day, allowing ever more customers to enjoy great value and friendly service on board one of Europe’s youngest aircraft fleets. We’re confident that our new customers will realize that there’s no need to pay high prices to travel to some of the most exciting destinations in Europe and beyond.”

