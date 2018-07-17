Shekel gains as inflation climbs

17 July 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.55% against the dollar at NIS 3.621/$ and down 0.39% against the euro at 4.249/€, Globes reports.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% at NIS 3.641/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.658% at 4.266/€.

The shekel is stronger today as inflation returns to the government's 1%-3% target range after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in June. This will allow the Bank of Israel to raise the interest rate above the historic low of 0.1%, where it has remained since March 2015.

The Israeli economy remains strong with the Central Bureau of Statistics revising first quarter growth rate estimates up to 4.7% (from 4.5%) on an annualized basis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan studying Israel's experience in animal husbandry
Economy news 16:28
Bitmain expanding Israel development center
Israel 13:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 17
Economy news 09:47
Gov't approves second Israeli stock exchange
Israel 16 July 16:44
OECD: Israel should liberalize, spend on infrastructure
Israel 16 July 11:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 16
Economy news 16 July 09:44
Latest
China's top steel city extends pollution measures until July 21
China 17:52
Kazakhstan increases list of privatized enterprises
Kazakhstan 17:50
Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as CEO to replace Blankfein
US 17:49
Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person
ICT 17:48
Lead Brexit campaign group faces police inquiry over its spending
Europe 17:47
Agency for Competition to be created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:45
Azerbaijan implements over 90% of work in "road map" of national economy
Economy news 17:43
Nursultan Nazarbayev announces need to build fourth refinery in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 17:41
New chairman of Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council elected
Economy news 17:38