Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be quieter

2 August 2018 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s defense minister described Syria’s return to its pre-civil war situation as a given on Thursday, and predicted that the Golan Heights frontier would be quieter with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s central rule restored, Reuters reports.

“From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule,” Avigdor Lieberman told reporters. Asked whether Israelis should be less wary of potential Golan flare-ups, Lieberman said: “I believe so.”

