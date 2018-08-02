Shekel loses more ground after upbeat Fed remarks

2 August 2018 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and strengthening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.27% against the dollar at NIS 3.687/$ and down 0.34% against the euro at 4.282/€, Globes reports.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.355% at NIS 3.677/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.100% at 4.296/€.

