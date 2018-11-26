El Al offers free flight to Europe to passengers of nightmare flight

26 November 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

El Al, Israel's flagship airline, announced that it would compensate all 400 passengers that were aboard the so-called nightmare flight with a round-trip to a European destination, The Jerusalem Post reports.

In a statement released by the company on Monday, El Al said that it did not blame anybody for events that occurred on the November 15 flight. Any publication that would lay the blame on either haredi, religious or the secular travelers, was not representative of the company, the statement said, adding that El Al does not differentiate between sector, gender or nationality of its customers.

Fierce disagreements broke out over the past week about what happened aboard Flight LY 002 from New York to Tel Aviv on November 15. Original reports by the flight crew and secular passengers said that haredim got violent after realizing the flight they were on was not likely to make it to Ben-Gurion Airport before the onset of Shabbat after it was delayed due to snow storms in the US.

The ultra-orthodox passengers later denied they were violent and claimed that they had voiced their concerns while still on the ground at JFK Airport in New York and requested to get off but were denied and mislead by the crew. Some accounts described that the religious passengers decided to stay onboard after the pilot promised to get them home before sunset Friday afternoon, while others said they were "kidnapped" against their will.

Once in the air, the pilot had to admit though that the scenario of getting to Israel in time was not likely and had to land in Athens, where the religious passengers spent an improvised Shabbat.

Haredi reactions to the mishap were furious, with influential Rabbi Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, who was on the flight, announcing a boycott of El Al until the company publicly apologized for misleading the passengers and accusing the ultra-orthodox customers of getting violent.

El Al, trying to do damage control and not affront its large haredi customer base, largely staved off taking sides in the debate that erupted between the secular and religious accounts of the on-goings. In the statement released Monday, El Al promised all of its passengers a round-trip to Europe, as compensation for inconvenience caused by the events.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank of Israel set for first rate decision in post-Flug era
Israel 11:01
Israel's Netanyahu tells Chad leader he will visit more Arab states soon
Israel 08:51
Israel closes gas pipeline deal with Greece, Cyprus, Italy
Israel 06:22
Or Yehuda opposes Ben Gurion airport expansion
Israel 24 November 14:08
Former Israeli defense minister met with Syrian rebels
Israel 24 November 11:10
Netanyahu names Eyal Zamir as next IDF deputy chief of staff
Israel 23 November 17:43
Latest
UAE interested in Kazakhstan's aerospace industry projects
Economy news 15:03
Iran eyes to manage airplanes re-fueling issues despite sanctions
Business 15:03
Turkey to improve positions by hosting SPV
Economy news 15:02
First stage in construction of Canakkale 1915 Bridge in Turkey done
Economy news 14:58
BP completes 10 wells for Shah Deniz 2 project
Oil&Gas 14:53
US dollar growing against Uzbek soum again
Economy news 14:50
North Kazakhstan region aims to renew agricultural machinery
Economy news 14:26
OPEC+ desire to cut output to be less strong than in 2016
Oil&Gas 14:23
People with disabilities receive assistance from Bakcell in finding job (PHOTO)
Business 14:06