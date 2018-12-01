Amir Peretz: History will remember Bush's commitment to Israel

1 December 2018 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Former defense minister and Labor Party MK Amir Peretz mourned the passing of former president George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday at the age of 94, in a post on Twitter Saturday morning, The Jerusalem Post reports.

"George Bush senior, who passed away last night, led the free world to victory in the Cold War and established America's commitment to Israel in the First Gulf War," Peretz wrote. "At the same time, he was a driving force in the peace process at the Madrid Conference. That is how history should remember him. May his memory be for a blessing."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 15:14
Trump, China's Xi poised for high-stakes summit over trade war
US 13:50
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dead at 94
US 10:45
Canadian-Israeli Philanthropist builds cohesion through sport
Israel 10:44
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Ambassador: Russia ready for ‘candid, respectful’ dialogue with US on arms control
Russia 30 November 17:08
Latest
Iran’s export figures for 7 months revealed
Economy 15:39
Exports of Iran's Qazvin increase almost twice
Economy 15:14
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 15:14
Iran non- oil exports hit 13.5% growth
Oil&Gas 15:10
Uzbekistan's oil and gas company announces tender on supply of electric engines
Tenders 15:02
Russia to implement two projects for $1.8M in Uzbekistan, more may come
Economy 15:02
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender on maintenance work
Tenders 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 14:11
Uzbekistan suspends import of sugar from Ukraine
Economy 14:10