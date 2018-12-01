Amir Peretz: History will remember Bush's commitment to Israel

Former defense minister and Labor Party MK Amir Peretz mourned the passing of former president George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday at the age of 94, in a post on Twitter Saturday morning, The Jerusalem Post reports.



"George Bush senior, who passed away last night, led the free world to victory in the Cold War and established America's commitment to Israel in the First Gulf War," Peretz wrote. "At the same time, he was a driving force in the peace process at the Madrid Conference. That is how history should remember him. May his memory be for a blessing."

