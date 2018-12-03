Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels later on Monday, the prime minister's office said in a statement, The Jerusalem Post reports.

It said the meeting was arranged last week and that "developments in the region" would be discussed, although it did not provide details. Pompeo is an outspoken critic of Iran's nuclear program and he condemned on Saturday the latest missile test by the Islamic republic.

Netanyahu often uses meetings with international officials to push his agenda of halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Israel also sees Tehran's moves to set up bases in neighboring Syria as a regional threat.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by the head of the Mossad spy agency, the Israeli national security adviser and his military attache, the statement said.

On Saturday, Pompeo said Iran launched a medium-range ballistic missile “capable of carrying multiple warheads.”

Pompeo said that the test launch violates UN Security Council resolution 2231, which bans Iran from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear weapons.

“As we have been warning for some time, Iran’s missile testing and missile proliferation is growing. We are accumulating risk of escalation in the region if we fail to restore deterrence,” Pompeo said. “We condemn these activities, and call upon Iran to cease immediately all activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

