Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels

3 December 2018 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels later on Monday, the prime minister's office said in a statement, The Jerusalem Post reports.

It said the meeting was arranged last week and that "developments in the region" would be discussed, although it did not provide details. Pompeo is an outspoken critic of Iran's nuclear program and he condemned on Saturday the latest missile test by the Islamic republic.

Netanyahu often uses meetings with international officials to push his agenda of halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Israel also sees Tehran's moves to set up bases in neighboring Syria as a regional threat.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by the head of the Mossad spy agency, the Israeli national security adviser and his military attache, the statement said.

On Saturday, Pompeo said Iran launched a medium-range ballistic missile “capable of carrying multiple warheads.”

Pompeo said that the test launch violates UN Security Council resolution 2231, which bans Iran from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear weapons.

“As we have been warning for some time, Iran’s missile testing and missile proliferation is growing. We are accumulating risk of escalation in the region if we fail to restore deterrence,” Pompeo said. “We condemn these activities, and call upon Iran to cease immediately all activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
European financial channel for Iran: pros and cons
Economy 15:23
Cache of gold coins and 900-year-old gold earring found in Israel
Israel 14:39
Macron to call on U.S. funds to build French start-ups, not steal them
Europe 14:30
Minister: Trump asks Pakistan PM for help with Afghan peace talks
US 14:25
China media welcomes U.S. trade truce, markets surge
China 10:50
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16