Israel intercepts two out of three rockets launched from Gaza - IDF

Three projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel, with two of them being intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defence System, the Israel Defence Forces announced via Twitter, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

​Rocket alert sirens went off on Saturday evening across southern Israel, according to the IDF.

According to Haaretz, the warning signals were activated in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in the Gaza-border community of Sha'ar HaNegev.​ The media outlet added that further alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Gavim and Kibbutz Nir Am, at Sapir College in the Negev, in Ibim village, and Havat Shikmim.

According to reports, the blast caused by the interception resulted in shrapnel landing in the yard of a home in Sderot. Meanwhile, the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council revealed that shrapnel was found in the community.

This is the second night in a row that rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza. Less than 24 hours ago, the IDF announced that the Iron Dome had intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians.

