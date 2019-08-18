Israel intercepts two out of three rockets launched from Gaza - IDF

18 August 2019 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

Three projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel, with two of them being intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defence System, the Israel Defence Forces announced via Twitter, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

​Rocket alert sirens went off on Saturday evening across southern Israel, according to the IDF.

According to Haaretz, the warning signals were activated in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in the Gaza-border community of Sha'ar HaNegev.​ The media outlet added that further alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Gavim and Kibbutz Nir Am, at Sapir College in the Negev, in Ibim village, and Havat Shikmim.

According to reports, the blast caused by the interception resulted in shrapnel landing in the yard of a home in Sderot. Meanwhile, the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council revealed that shrapnel was found in the community.

This is the second night in a row that rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza. Less than 24 hours ago, the IDF announced that the Iron Dome had intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu names his potential successors
Israel 16 August 03:05
Israeli police say Palestinian man shot dead after stabbing attack in Jerusalem
Israel 16 August 02:02
Turkey-Israel trade turnover decreases
Economy 6 August 12:54
Number of Israeli tourists visiting Turkey up by almost 60 percent in June 2019
Tourism 2 August 14:39
Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes U.S. trials
Israel 28 July 14:02
Two Israeli men shot dead in apparent Mexico City shopping mall hit
Other News 26 July 03:37
Latest
DPRK warns U.S.-S. Korea joint military drills would bring "disastrous consequences"
World 00:38
Bomb, illegal valves damage Colombia's Transandino pipeline
Other News 17 August 23:59
Italy says six EU states will take in Open Arms migrants
Europe 17 August 23:15
EU's Juncker cuts holiday short for urgent surgery: statement
Europe 17 August 22:28
FDI inflows remains key source of financing in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 17 August 22:00
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 17 August 21:17
Sudan's military signs final power transition deal with opposition
Other News 17 August 20:27
Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products
Economy 17 August 19:45
7 killed, 4 missing as ship catches fire in central Indonesia
Other News 17 August 19:30