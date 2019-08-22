Israel appoints ambassador to Paraguay after embassy dispute

22 August 2019 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Yoed Magen has been accredited as the new Israeli ambassador to Paraguay amid tensions between the two nations, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The announcement comes after Paraguay announced last September that it was moving its embassy in Israel out of Jerusalem and back to Tel Aviv, just months after a previous Paraguayan administration had opened the new mission.

Israel responded by shutting its embassy in Paraguay and warning that ties between the countries would be "strained" by the decision. Its new ambassador to Paraguay will work from neighboring Argentina.

Israel had hoped to build on the momentum started by the U.S., Guatemala and Paraguay, which all moved their embassies to Jerusalem in May 2018.

