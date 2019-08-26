Israel Defence Forces says 3 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, intercepts 2

26 August 2019 01:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday that three rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, two of which they intercepted, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the agency said sirens had gone off in the south of Israel near the Gaza Strip, signalling possible attacks in the area.

"[Three] rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel. 2 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense system."

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.

