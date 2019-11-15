Israeli warplanes resume airstrikes on Gaza after rockets firing

15 November 2019 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli warplanes resumed airstrikes early Friday on facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in response to new rockets fired into Israel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft struck training facilities that belong to al-Quds Brigades in several areas in the Gaza Strip, adding that no injuries were reported.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli air forces began to strike "terrorist targets" that belong to the PIJ in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday evening, militants in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets into southern Israel. No injuries or damage were reported and no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, some 190 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza as violence escalated after Israel killed Baha Abu al-Atta, a senior commander with the Islamic Jihad, in a predawn attack on his home in the al-Shuja'eya neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

