IDF says two mortars fired from Gaza into Israel

The Israeli Defence Forces say two mortars have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel recently, landing in open fields and triggering sirens, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Israeli military said earlier it struck several Hamas positions in southern Gaza, including an ISA production site, in retaliation for three rockets that had been launched from across the border into Israeli territory.

The region has seen a series of rocket and incendiary balloon launches recently, which prompted the Israeli forces to move some of its Iron Dome air defence systems further south.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news