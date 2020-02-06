IDF says two mortars fired from Gaza into Israel

6 February 2020 02:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli Defence Forces say two mortars have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel recently, landing in open fields and triggering sirens, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Israeli military said earlier it struck several Hamas positions in southern Gaza, including an ISA production site, in retaliation for three rockets that had been launched from across the border into Israeli territory.

The region has seen a series of rocket and incendiary balloon launches recently, which prompted the Israeli forces to move some of its Iron Dome air defence systems further south.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Three rockets from Gaza fired at southern Israel
Israel 31 January 03:29
Israel's El Al suspends flights to Beijing until March 25
Israel 30 January 12:09
Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump
Israel 30 January 11:24
Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope Azerbaijan will further strengthen after parliamentary elections
Politics 28 January 21:06
Trump says to reveal controversial Middle East peace plan on Tuesday
US 28 January 02:29
IDF says struck several targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
Israel 26 January 03:01
Latest
Death toll from new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rises to 549, about 19,700 people infected
China 02:43
U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges (UPDATE)
US 01:48
2 avalanches kill 33 in eastern Turkey's Van province
Turkey 00:43
One person killed in hard landing of Turkish plane in Istanbul, number of injured rises to 157 (VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Turkey 00:22
WHO calls for $675 mln in donations to combat novel coronavirus outbreak
World 00:02
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish FM (PHOTO)
Politics 5 February 23:26
Azerbaijani president awards Turkish FM with Dostlug Order
Politics 5 February 23:25
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Balakan
Politics 5 February 23:22
10 test positive for novel coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship in Japan
Other News 5 February 22:43