Over 5,00 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Israel — health ministry

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Israel has reached 5,385 by Tuesday evening, and the death toll has climbed to 20, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ministry said that 94 people remain in a serious condition, and 224 people recovered.The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Israel on February 27. On March 20, the first death from novel coronavirus was reported in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.