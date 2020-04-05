COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000 in Israel, death toll at 46

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 8,018, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry reported three new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 46.

The deceased, 88- and 84-year-old women and a 63-year-old man, suffered from other serious diseases.

According to the ministry, of the 739 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 127 are in serious condition and 173 in moderate condition.