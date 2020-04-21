Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Israel 21 April 2020 04:29 (UTC+04:00)
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a national emergency government, ending a year of unprecedented political deadlock, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The power sharing agreement clinched after weeks of negotiations gave a clear end-date for the premiership of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving leader, who has become for many the face of the nation.

Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases, will remain prime minister for 18 months after which Gantz will replace him, according to the agreement signed by both men.

Netanyahu’s trial on charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust is due to begin on May 24. He denies any wrongdoing.

Over the past year the right-wing leader, in power for more than a decade, has presided over a caretaker government following three inconclusive elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2, just as the country began grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have prevented a fourth election. We will protect democracy. We will fight coronavirus and care for all Israel’s citizens,” Gantz said on Twitter after signing the deal. Netanyahu Tweeted the Israeli flag.

Until he takes over as premier, Gantz, a former armed forces chief, will serve as defence minister with his political allies receiving the same number of ministerial portfolios as Likud.

