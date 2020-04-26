Israel reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 15,398 in total

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 100 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15,398, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, the death toll has remained 199 since Saturday evening, while the number of patients in serious condition has risen from 127 to 132, out of 403 patients currently hospitalized.

In addition, 167 recoveries were added overnight, increasing the total number of recoveries to 6,602.

Earlier, on Saturday at midnight, a regulation came into effect whereby a fine of 200 new shekels (about 57 U.S. dollars) would be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public, without issuing a warning.

So far, the police were allowed to impose the fine only for committing this offense for the second time, with the first time only a warning was given.

The government also approved reopening street shops and outdoor shopping malls. The indoor malls will remain closed at this time.