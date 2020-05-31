COVID-19 cases in Israel surpass 17,000

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 25 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 17,012, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is a significant decrease in the number of daily cases, after five consecutive days in which an increase was recorded, including 115 new cases reported on Friday.

The number of recoveries rose to 14,811, with 35 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,917.

The number of death cases remained 284, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 39 to 36 out of 116 patients currently hospitalized.

Earlier on Saturday, the health ministry announced that several schools in which coronavirus cases were detected will be shut down.

Over the weekend, the ministry considered closing all high schools across the country, but after consultations, it was decided to close only a few schools.

Unusual high morbidity was recorded at a high school in Jerusalem, with 104 pupils and 15 staff members tested positive so far.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "There is a general loosening of discipline, we will act against those who do not follow the coronavirus rules."

He warned that if the public continues to violate the rules, restrictions would be reimposed.