Israel reports 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 63,985 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,029 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total infections in the country to 63,985, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the third time since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February that the daily infections exceed 2,000.

The death toll reached 474 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 303 to 311, out of 739 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 27,133, with 108 new ones, while the active cases hit a record high of 36,378.

Earlier in the day, the ministry launched a national smartphone application to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The application alerts its users to possible exposure to a confirmed coronavirus patient and provides relevant instructions.

Also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed government ministers to submit plans to manage the coronavirus routine in their ministries' areas of responsibility.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the ministers were instructed to submit the plans to the cabinet secretary by Thursday.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city Tel Aviv, was illuminated with the colors of China's national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and Israeli counterparts to share experiences in containing the virus' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients.