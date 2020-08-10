Isrotel, Fattal, Brown open new hotels in Israel

Despite all the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the complete absence of foreign tourists, the Isrotel, Fattal and Btown hotel chains all opened new hotels last week, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Isrotel's newly opened Kedma hotel is located in Sde Boker in the Negev. Construction began in 2017 on the hotel, which is built in the style of a Nabatean khan at an investment of NIS 120 million. Built on a 10-acre site, Isrotel is managing the hotel for the Neot Boker company, which bought the land 20 years ago in order to help develop the Negev. The hotel has 163 rooms and suites. The hotel is already fully booked for August.

Fattal has also opened a new hotel near Eilat on Kibbutz Eilot called the U Splash Resort. The 279-room all-inclusive, family leisure hotel still lacks its central attraction, a large water park but there are other inside and outside swimming pools operating in the meat time.

In Tel Aviv, the Brown hotel chain has opened the Brown Seaside on the site of what used to be the Olympia Hotel on Hayarkon Street near Kikar Atarim. The building has undergone thorough renovation and has opened temporarily as a pop-up 60-room family hotel with lots of activities for children. The hotel will operate on this format until the end of the Jewish holidays.

The Brown Hotel chain has also renovated, revamped and reopened the 24-room boutique Villa in the Moshava in Jerusalem's German Colony.