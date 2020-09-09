Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm

Israel 9 September 2020 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.41% at NIS 3.406/$ and up 0.17% against the euro at NIS 4.006/€, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.414% up from Monday at NIS 3.392/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.125% higher at NIS 3.999/€.

Having reached its strongest against the dollar since July 2008 last week when the representative rate was set at 3.353/$, the shekel has now weakened every day for the past week. In part this is due to growing alarm in Israel at the rising number of new Covid-19 infections and increasing concern that the entire country may go into lockdown for the upcoming Jewish holidays. In part this is also due to the tech share sell-off on world stock markets, which is causing many investors to flee to the safe haven of the dollar, which is strengthening on world forex markets after several months of declines.

The shekel has now weakened back above the important psychological threshold of NIS 3.40/$. Earlier this week, the Bank of Israel reported that it had bought $2.5 billion in foreign currency last month in its failed attempts to keep the weaken the shekel and keep the rate above NIS 3.40/$.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of passengers carried out by transport means of Georgia down
Number of passengers carried out by transport means of Georgia down
Cargo in Georgian ports increases
Cargo in Georgian ports increases
Iran and Afghanistan cargo transportation to increase
Iran and Afghanistan cargo transportation to increase
Loading Bars
Latest
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 16:38
Best Energy Group acquires shares of Georgian Telasi electricity distribution company Business 16:33
Azerbaijani insurance company decides to suspend cooperation with Fitch Ratings Finance 16:33
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company starts oil well extraction Oil&Gas 16:29
Azerbaijan's tourism activity may get back on its feet until late 2020 Economy 16:28
Iran discloses electricity generation of Damavand TPP Oil&Gas 16:07
Azerbaijan confirms 154 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:07
Number of subscribers of Georgian Silknet mobile network up ICT 16:00
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy complete set of antifriction bearings Tenders 15:55
Azerbaijan reveals data on import of Ukrainian alcoholic beverages Business 15:53
Azerbaijan's steel imports from Turkey down Turkey 15:47
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 15:43
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender to attract transport services Tenders 15:43
Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm Israel 15:39
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy pumps via tender Tenders 15:38
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of checkpoints Tenders 15:36
Oil & gas industry sees downward trend in number of contracts Oil&Gas 15:32
Number of passengers carried out by transport means of Georgia down Transport 15:28
Uzbek-Korean Company to buy a turnstile via tender Tenders 15:27
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 15:16
Iran's Lordegan Company launched new plant Oil&Gas 15:14
Oil supply may come back quicker than anticipated Oil&Gas 15:12
Chinese investments in Georgia decrease Business 15:07
Kazakhstan, Malaysia trade plummets amid COVID-19 Business 15:03
Iran's government to support domestic stock exchange Finance 15:01
Iranian army prepares for military exercises Politics 14:58
LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover Europe 14:57
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group cuts 865 jobs Europe 14:55
Cargo in Georgian ports increases Transport 14:53
Turkmenistan searching for underground water Turkmenistan 14:51
Kazakhstan increases export to Japan despite COVID-19 Business 14:43
Additional measures may be taken in Kazakhstan to support SMEs in case of necessity Business 14:42
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province climbs Business 14:40
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for Central Bank's notes Finance 14:35
Iran and Afghanistan cargo transportation to increase Transport 14:34
Iran saves funds on sewage filtration in Tehran Province Business 14:25
Azerbaijan effectively fighting against legalization of illegal funds and property Finance 14:25
Breakeven price for Tuna-1 field to be significantly below imported gas cost Oil&Gas 14:25
Ukrainian trade holding eyes to co-op with Uzbek agriculture field Business 14:24
Iran investigating obstacles for 1,500 industrial projects in Tehran Business 14:22
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 9 Society 14:21
2/3 of global regas capacity to come from 33 new LNG terminals Oil&Gas 14:06
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to record imported planting material Society 13:58
Azerbaijan enhancing co-op in digitalization within WSIS-2020 event ICT 13:49
Iranian major steel companies boost production Business 13:44
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway (PHOTO) Politics 13:39
Kazakhstan's oil, natural gas output revealed Oil&Gas 13:37
ADB, UNICEF support Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Finance 13:36
Georgian Telasi's revenue declines Finance 13:27
John Deere delivers new batch of agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan Transport 13:24
Cargo turnover increases in Georgia Transport 13:23
Georgia establishes new platform for efficient business with support of EU Business 13:23
Iran allocated construction machinery to rural municipalities Business 13:22
Iran plans to supply free gas to households with low consumption Business 13:20
IKCO rejects hoarding defective cars from its Mazandaran production site Transport 13:15
CBI reacts to sharp rise in dollar rate Finance 13:10
Turkmenistan arranges charter flight from Russia Transport 13:08
Propane-butane investment project to be realized at Uzbek Shurtan gas field Oil&Gas 12:59
U.S. regulator calls climate change a systemic risk US 12:52
SOCAR talks on measures to increase oil yield Oil&Gas 12:51
New TPP to be built on Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation's territory Oil&Gas 12:50
Euro zone GDP revised up, but still a record drop Europe 12:37
Facilities to be put into operation in Iran's free trade and special economic zones Business 12:32
Jordan confirms two COVID-19 cases in a Syrian refugee camp - U.N. Arab World 12:31
Export of Turkey-made chemicals to world markets down Turkey 12:29
Malaysia strongly urges Armenia to fulfill int'l obligations regarding occupation of Azerbaijan's lands Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:29
B2B payments co Melio raises $144m Israel 12:26
Political scientist: Iran praises trade relations with Azerbaijan Business 12:15
Russia reports over 5,200 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:14
Multi-level road interchange being built in Azerbaijan to eliminate traffic jams (PHOTO) Transport 12:12
Malaysian PETRONAS contributes to Azerbaijan’s Coronavirus Response Fund Economy 12:08
Gas and gas condensate inflow obtained in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region Oil&Gas 12:03
Gold in Azerbaijan growing in price Finance 12:00
Uzbekistan, Turkey review conditions for customs duties payment Uzbekistan 11:59
Azerbaijani oil continues to decline in price Oil&Gas 11:59
Kazakhstan's Air Astana launching more direct flights to Germany Transport 11:56
Dubai non-oil private sector growth slows in August Arab World 11:53
Malaysia looking for potential of business opportunities in Azerbaijan Economy 11:37
Georgia, Turkmenistan discuss trade and transit opportunities Transport 11:34
Uzbekistan using digitalization for proper data on natural gas production Oil&Gas 11:31
China's biggest airshow cancelled in 2020 over pandemic Other News 11:31
Turkey’s Navy put on alert in response to Greek provocations Turkey 11:31
Iran outlines plans to build refineries for crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 11:20
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Tajikistan Politics 11:17
Ambassador: Malaysia, Azerbaijan have potential to expand co-op in non-oil sectors Economy 11:07
Minister: Underground gas storage project to be implemented on time in Georgia Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals volume of daily crude production for August 2020 Oil&Gas 10:57
Demand for Turkish clothes in int'l markets declines Turkey 10:55
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran increases Business 10:52
PETRONAS launches virtual pipeline system Oil&Gas 10:51
Georgia reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:49
Details on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agreement on energy supply revealed Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 9 Finance 10:24
Turkey reveals data on steel export to int'l markets Turkey 10:17
Turkey's export of grain, legumes abroad up Turkey 10:17
Energy Charter Treaty members talk energy resources transit Oil&Gas 10:17
UNEC: Social policy, health protection prioritized in Azerbaijan Commentary 10:16
Iranian currency rates for September 9 Finance 10:13
Demand for Turkish leather goods on int'l markets falling Turkey 10:11
AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern Europe 10:10
All news