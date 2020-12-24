Israel detects 4 infections with new COVID-19 strain

Israel 24 December 2020 02:12 (UTC+04:00)
Israel detects 4 infections with new COVID-19 strain

The Israeli Ministry of Health said Wednesday that four cases of infection with the new strain of coronavirus were detected in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It said three of the patients arrived from Britain and were immediately sent to quarantine in a designated hotel.

The fourth case detected in Israel is still under inquiry, the ministry added.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the good news is that the assessments of the vaccine companies show a high likelihood that these vaccines will deal with the strain as well."

"We will know this in a few days. We have no guarantee that this will be the case," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

On Monday, Sheba Medical Center in central Israel said that a 74-year-old recovered coronavirus patient died from the new strain three months after recovery.

The medical circumstances of the rare case were diagnosed in tests conducted at the hospital's central virology laboratory after the patient's death.

On Sunday, Israel announced a ban on flights from Britain, Denmark and South Africa following the discovery of the fast-spreading variant of COVID-19.

