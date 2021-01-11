Israel reports 9,367 new COVID-19 cases, 499,362 in total

Israel's ministry of Health reported 9,367 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 499,362, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 3,695 with 32 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,056 to 1,065, out of 1,733 hospitalized patients.

This figure marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the outbreak of the disease in the country in late February 2020.

The total recoveries rose to 424,110, after 6,459 new recovered cases were added. The active cases rose to 71,557.