Israel reports 9,367 new COVID-19 cases, 499,362 in total
Israel's ministry of Health reported 9,367 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 499,362, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 3,695 with 32 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,056 to 1,065, out of 1,733 hospitalized patients.
This figure marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the outbreak of the disease in the country in late February 2020.
The total recoveries rose to 424,110, after 6,459 new recovered cases were added. The active cases rose to 71,557.
Latest
Restoration of transport communications can impart great dynamism to development of region, strengthen security - President Aliyev
Working group will be established headed by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - President Putin
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history, we must think about future - President Aliyev
Armenia's Investigative Committee must study actions of officers during Karabakh war - group of protesters
Azerbaijan's MoD starts considering appeals of those released from military service for mobilization