Israel registers 9,089 new COVID-19 cases, 574,718 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 9,089 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the country to 574,718, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,174 after 94 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,147 to 1,163, out of 1,880 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 484,499, with 5,602 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to a record high of 86,045.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has reached 2.31 million, or 24.8 percent of its population of 9.3 million, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The ministry also reported ten more cases of the new COVID-19 strain, bringing the total number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 variants in Israel to 169.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 1,840.

This is the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February 2020.