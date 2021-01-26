Israel reports 8,664 new COVID-19 cases, 605,397 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 8,664 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 605,397, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,478 after 86 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,181 to 1,174, out of 1,845 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 529,586, with 7,218 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 71,333.

According to the ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 2.63 million, or 28.3 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Employment Service said that the number of newly unemployed people in Israel since the beginning of the ongoing full coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 27, 2020 has reached 153,001.