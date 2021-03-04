Israel reports 4,173 new COVID-19 cases, 788,869 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,173 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total tally in the country to 788,869, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,802 after 16 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 705 to 717, out of 1,170 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 740,734, with 2,291 newly recovered cases.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 4.83 million, or 51.9 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among its soldiers had dropped to 483, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 25, 2020.

The IDF added that 2,753 soldiers are currently in home quarantine.