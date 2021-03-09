PayPal buys Israeli cyber security company

U.S. online payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire Israeli digital asset security company Curv, Israeli media said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The amount of the deal was not announced.

Curv, founded in 2018 and based in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, is a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure for digital asset security.

PayPal, headquartered in San Jose, California, has more than 325 million active users worldwide.