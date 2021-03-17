Israel reports 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 822,507 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,718 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 822,507, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel reached 6,047 with the addition of 18 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 603 to 586, out of 941 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 790,136, with 2,160 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 26,324.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached 5.13 million, or 55.1 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.76 to 0.72.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

Also on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among its soldiers had dropped to 221, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 14, 2020.

A total of 1,173 soldiers are currently in home quarantine, the IDF added.