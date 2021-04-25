Gaza rocket intercepted by Israel's air defense systems: Israeli army

Rocket fired by militants in the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel on Saturday night was intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems, the Israeli army said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket triggered sirens in the southern city of Sderot and in the area surrounding the besieged Palestinian enclave but no damage or injuries have been reported.

"A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement. "The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System."