Gasoline prices in Israel to rise slightly Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Saturday night at midnight May 2, 2021 by NIS 0.02 to NIS 6.06 per liter, the Ministry of Energy has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

This latest price hike follows a rise of NIS 0.70 over the past three months. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will also rise by NIS 0.02 to NIS 5.18 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.