Israel reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 838,688 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 838,688, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus increased by two to 6,369, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 97 to 93, out of 162 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since July 7, 2020 when it also stood at 93.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 831,084 after 89 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,235, lowest since March 22, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.41 million, or 58 percent of its total population.

Also on Tuesday, Israel's ministerial committee dealing with the coronavirus decided to ease the gathering limit to 50 people indoors and to 500 people outdoors, instead of 20 and 100, respectively.

In restaurants, as well as at sporting and cultural events occupancy restrictions have been lifted, subject to vaccination or recovery from coronavirus.