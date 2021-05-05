Wix launches web accessibility tool

Israel 5 May 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Wix launches web accessibility tool

Israeli cloud-based web services SaaS company Wix.com Ltd. has announced the launch of the Accessibility Wizard, which provides Wix users with a step-by-step interactive solution that detects accessibility content issues on their sites and guides the user to resolve them, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Wix head of accessibility Nir Horesh said, "The web is meant to be a place for everyone, and we push our platform and products to serve this vision. As industry leaders in Accessibility, we're proud to provide our users with a solution to help them make their websites accessible. Our dedicated Accessibility team is constantly working to advance accessibility features for our users and those who visit their sites. In developing the first-ever Accessibility Wizard, we hope to encourage our users to build sites that are more inclusive and that everyone can visit and enjoy."

Wix provides tools and assistive settings for users to design accessible sites including accessible templates, full keyboard functionality, alternative texts, heading tags, site language and more. The Accessibility Wizard helps users detect and fix accessibility issues created while adding content and design to their sites and comes at no additional cost to Wix users.

Wix is led by CEO Avishay Abrahami. The company's share price is down 4.66% on Nasdaq at $299.02, giving a market cap of $16.8 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's POGC announces tender to buy transmitters
Iran's POGC announces tender to buy transmitters
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation launches tender for various repair work
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation launches tender for various repair work
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender to buy transformer
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender to buy transformer
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran declares volume of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 12:20
Depth of rock penetration carried out by Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern revealed Oil&Gas 12:14
Uzbekistan’s Fergana refinery starts manufacturing B-92 aviation fuel for its aircraft Oil&Gas 12:10
Iran should make maximum use of joint fields – Chamber of Commerce Oil&Gas 12:05
Iran unveils details of dairy products export Business 12:02
Most of detected COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan falls on Baku Society 12:00
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by capital's districts Society 11:59
Georgia reports 2,171 new cases of coronavirus for May 5 Georgia 11:59
Uzbekistan simplifying process of assigning state pensions Uzbekistan 11:46
Azerbaijan presents concept of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Victory Museum Society 11:42
Uzbekneftegaz to supply industrial products to border trade zone between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Oil&Gas 11:40
Capital of Turkmenistan becomes candidate for inclusion in UNESCO Creative Cities Network Turkmenistan 11:37
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:35
Gold price declines in Azerbaijan Business 11:34
Latvia eyes to implement EU-funded Twinning project in Georgia Business 11:33
Belgian technology brings total capacity of solar plant in Azerbaijan to 32 megawatt Oil&Gas 11:31
Visit of Georgia's PM to Azerbaijan to give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador Business 11:14
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 5 Uzbekistan 11:10
El Salvador inks deal with Pfizer for 4.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses Other News 11:10
Turkmenistan participates in OSCE meeting on cybersecurity Turkmenistan 11:05
Value of Turkey's exported goods to Turkic states increases Turkey 10:55
Iranian currency rates for May 5 Finance 10:55
Startups fight COVID-19: MyHealthcare helps medical experts remotely monitor patients isolating at home Other News 10:49
Azerbaijani Agency for SMEs raising awareness of entrepreneurs Economy 10:49
Wix launches web accessibility tool Israel 10:48
Foreign aid sent to 38 institutes in 31 states, says Centre Other News 10:47
Japan eyes partaking in Uzbekistan’s energy sector dev't Oil&Gas 10:47
Turkish companies in talks with Gazprom on natural gas imports Turkey 10:46
Trade turnover between Turkey, Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10:39
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to partner with Delphi Economic Forum Society 10:38
Indian Air Force clocks 500 hours of airlifting oxygen containers, medical supplies amid Covid crisis Other News 10:37
India, UK adopt ‘Roadmap 2030’, Elevate relations To ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ Other News 10:35
TAP sees higher nominations from shippers at Kipoi interconnection point Oil&Gas 10:35
Baku's famous 'Luna Park' being restored - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:27
Turkey's April 2021 export of cars triples in value Turkey 10:24
Russia tops list of global gas flaring countries in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:24
COVID-19 affects Latvian trade with Uzbekistan - Ministry Uzbekistan 10:23
Iran's new government should remove production obstacles - Chamber of Commerce Politics 10:19
ABB achieves significant reduction in net debt Oil&Gas 10:15
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in March to 4.44 bln cubic meters Europe 10:10
ABB records over 20% reduction of CO₂ emissions Oil&Gas 10:10
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom holds meetings with reps of state agencies switching to G-Cloud ICT 10:04
UK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic Europe 10:04
Oil prices rise after steep drop in U.S. crude inventories Oil&Gas 10:03
Hotel operator Hyatt posts bigger loss as pandemic keeps people at home US 09:59
Iran's POGC announces tender to buy transmitters Tenders 09:53
OIC states increase import of Turkish products Turkey 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 5 Finance 09:45
Value of Turkey's electrical goods' export surges Turkey 09:44
Pegasus airline launching new international route from London to Batumi Transport 09:18
Greek green hydrogen project to be connected with TAP Oil&Gas 09:16
Kyrgyz president signs new version of constitution Kyrgyzstan 08:43
Turkey reports 28,997 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:25
OIES talks about ways to improve Turkmenistan's oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 07:50
Over 6.8 mln people in Chile fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Other News 07:14
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 410,000 Other News 06:29
Biden aims for 70 pct of U.S. adults having one vaccine shot by July 4 US 05:47
Saudi companies eye investing in creation of high-tech greenhouses in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 05:10
Netanyahu fails to form new gov't by deadline Israel 04:49
Death toll rises to five in knife attack at daycare center in Brazil Other News 04:21
Qatar reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, 208,232 in total Arab World 03:45
Biden stresses importance of normalization with Israel in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince US 03:01
Germany set to ease COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated people Europe 02:12
Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties Turkey 01:32
Biden says hopes to meet Putin during June trip to Europe US 00:49
Statistics Committee announces nominal wage in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 00:20
Iran to produce 7mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct.-Nov. Society 00:13
Poland open for co-op with Georgia in implementation of EU and Energy Community regulations Oil&Gas 00:01
Israel reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 838,688 in total Israel 4 May 23:58
Albanian-Udi religious community of Azerbaijan visits Khudavang monastery Society 4 May 23:30
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku fully ready to host Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 4 May 23:18
Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan Georgia 4 May 23:17
Turkey to be ready to resume flights with Russia by June 1 Turkey 4 May 23:07
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 4 May 22:41
UK records another 1,946 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Europe 4 May 22:08
TBC Bank finances construction of another hotel in Georgia Business 4 May 21:35
Iranian producers plan to increase manufacturing of household appliances Business 4 May 21:34
MasterCard expanding contactless payments in Azerbaijan Economy 4 May 21:07
Azerbaijan conducting political dialogue with NATO on wide range of issues of mutual interest - MP Politics 4 May 20:24
Azerbaijani gymnasts strive to show best result at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku – Coach Society 4 May 19:46
World Cup in Baku - always holiday of beauty and grace - Azerbaijani gymnast Society 4 May 19:22
Azerbaijan shows goodwill and releases some Armenian servicemen Politics 4 May 19:06
Uzbekistan interested in participating in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - Ambassador Politics 4 May 19:01
Candidate of Iranian Conservatives for presidential election announced Politics 4 May 18:39
Discussions held between Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, UNDP to enhance cooperation Business 4 May 18:37
Azerbaijan's transport minister meets with ADB country director Transport 4 May 18:22
New main water pipeline to be built for Azerbaijan's Shusha - Azersu OJSC Economy 4 May 18:21
While cooperating with NATO, Azerbaijani troops serve to strengthen peace in region Politics 4 May 18:19
State Tax Service, Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan sign cooperation memorandum Business 4 May 18:17
Demand for fixed telephony in Azerbaijan very high - Ministry of Communications ICT 4 May 18:05
Armenian MFA should apologize instead of voicing groundless claims - Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 4 May 17:52
New airlines enter Georgian market - Minister Transport 4 May 17:43
Georgia and Azerbaijan working on joint customs point projects Business 4 May 17:42
Iran to decide on offering cars via stock exchange Business 4 May 17:42
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 4 May 17:41
TAP increases gas transportation by over 40% m-o-m Oil&Gas 4 May 17:40
Dubai carrier Emirates will operate at 70 pct capacity by winter Arab World 4 May 17:40
Tatneft crude production down 0.9% in April 2021 Russia 4 May 17:34
Iran asks businesses to cooperate in anti-money laundering plan Business 4 May 17:34
Average salary in Israel up 10.7% to NIS 12,146 Israel 4 May 17:33
All news