Israel hits Hamas politburo leader’s house in Gaza

Israel launched a rocket at the house of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas politburo leader in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports citing TASS.

The house was destroyed. Sinwar’s location at the moment was not disclosed.

Israel stated repeatedly that it mainly targets Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, as well as building that house military equipment or from which attacks at Israeli cities are launched.

According to the latest reports, at least 10 Israelis were killed in the airstrikes, and almost 150 Palestinians, including 40 children.