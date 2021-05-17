Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army
Sirens warned residents of Israel’s southern city of Beersheba of rocket attacks from Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Sirens sounding in the city of Beersheba," the tweet reads.
Palestinian radicals have fired 3,100 rockets on Israeli cities since May 10, of which 450 fell in the Gaza Strip, while 1,210 were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.
