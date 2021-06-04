Average salary in Israel rises another 5.5%

The average monthly salary in Israel rose 5.5% in March to NIS 12,740 compared with February, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The average monthly salary in Israel rose 17.1% over the 12 months between March 2020 and March 2021, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The main reason for the sharp rise was that many of the employees in low paying sectors had been placed on unpaid leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular from the catering and accommodation sectors where the average monthly salary in NIS 5,682 and the leisure and entertainment sector, where the average salary was NIS 7,152 in March.

In contrast the high-tech sector continues to flourish. The average salary rose 10% in March to NIS 31,525, compared with February. The average salary in high-tech rose 18.45% over the 12 months between March 2020 and March 2021.

Demand for employees is very high in Israel's low-paying sectors as well as among higher paid professions such as software engineers and developers. In April there was a high number of 130,000 jobs on offer in Israel and sources in the sector expect this high number to put upward pressure on salaries.