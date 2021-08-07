Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons
Israeli aircraft bombed Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel's military said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strike that targeted what the military said was a rocket launching site and a compound belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza. Hamas had no immediate comment.
Latest
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced