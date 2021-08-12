Morocco, Israel sign 3 cooperation agreements

Morocco and Israel signed in Rabat three cooperation agreements, according to a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of mechanisms for political consultations, with the aim of strengthening the relations between the two countries.

They also signed an agreement to foster cooperation in culture, youth and sports, as well as an agreement on air services between the two countries.

Bourita said the bilateral tie is becoming more dynamic, with the creation of five working teams covering research and innovation, tourism, aviation, agriculture, energy, environment, trade and investment.

He also called for the resumption of negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution based on the two-state solution living side by side in peace and security.

For his part, Yair Lapid said these cooperation agreements will bring mutually beneficial opportunities.

Yair Lapid arrived Wednesday afternoon in Rabat for a two-day visit and will inaugurate Thursday Israel's diplomatic mission in Rabat.

The U.S.-brokered deal, first announced in December 2020, renewed official ties between the two countries.