Israel reports 6,265 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,265 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 954,323, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 12 to 6,699, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 528 to 579.

The number of active cases increased to 56,634, while the total recoveries from the virus climbed to 890,990 after 2,788 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.86 million, or 62.8 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.09 million have got the third dose.