Israel reports 6,265 new COVID-19 cases
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,265 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 954,323, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 12 to 6,699, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 528 to 579.
The number of active cases increased to 56,634, while the total recoveries from the virus climbed to 890,990 after 2,788 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.
The number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.86 million, or 62.8 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.09 million have got the third dose.
Latest
Our citizens have right to go and live on their ancestral land, in Goycha district – President Aliyev
We are standing where we consider it necessary, and if anyone is annoyed by that, let them go and drink water, as they say – President Ilham Aliyev
Basarkechar district is called Vardenis in Armenia, but real name of this district is Basarkechar – President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for 11.6-kilometer tunnel in Murovdagh (PHOTO)
At the current stage, our main task is to reinforce our positions in the liberated lands - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid
President Ilham Aliyev: Destroyed buildings, mosques, excavated graves - this was done by Armenians, not an alien