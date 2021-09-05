Israel's population tops 9.39 mln: report

Israel's population has reached 9.391 million from 9.246 million over the past year, up by 1.57 percent, the state's Central Bureau of Statistics said in an annual report issued on Sunday, ahead of the Jewish New Year to be celebrated from Monday evening to Wednesday evening, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's population is expected to reach 10 million by the end of 2024, about 15 million by the end of 2048, and 20 million by the end of 2065, the report added.

Jews account for 74 percent of the Israeli population with 6.943 million, followed by the 1.982 million Arabs who represent 21 percent of the population.

The rest 466,000, who are non-Arab Christians, other religious and non-religious citizens, constitute 5 percent of the Israeli population.

During the past Jewish Calendar year, about 172,000 babies were born, while about 48,000 people died in Israel. A total of 22,000 people immigrated to Israel, of whom 20,000 were Jewish.

In addition, the life expectancy of men in Israel is 80.7 years compared to women's 84.8 years. The infant mortality rate is 2.3 out of 1,000 births.

The report shows that about 45 percent of Jews in Israel aged 20 and above define themselves as secular, 33 percent as traditional, 12 percent as religious, and 10 percent as ultra-Orthodox.

It also finds that 90.3 percent of Israelis are satisfied with their lives, while 65.8 percent are satisfied with their economic situation.