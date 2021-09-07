Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza on Monday night, the army said, retaliating after incendiary balloons launched from the blockaded Palestinian enclave had started fires, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Blaming Hamas for the balloons, the Israeli army said it had targeted locations belonging to the group that controls the Gaza Strip.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop, as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

“The strikes were in response to Hamas launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory,” the statement added.

Witnesses said that the army had also fired artillery at the north of Gaza.

According to medical sources in the Palestinian enclave, no one was killed.