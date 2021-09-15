Bahrain first ambassador to Israel ambassador presents credentials

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Mexico, Estonia, Spain, Greece, Vatican City, and for the first time Bahrain, upon the assumption of their ambassadorial duties to Israel on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Hamodia.

President Herzog said to the ambassador of Bahrain: “Brave states take brave steps. The Abraham Accords were the fruit of both vision and power. The growing partnership between our countries is a model for the whole Middle East, and I hope that other states in our region will be inspired by your example.”

Ambassador Khaled Yusuf Al Jalahma of Bahrain: “Peace is the strategic choice of the Kingdom of Bahrain… His Majesty the King believes that dialogue, understanding, and building confidence are lofty principles and main foundations for achieving cooperation between nations and peoples… I am confident that this historic step will lay a solid foundation for relations between our two countries, based on the values of tolerance and coexistence between peoples, beliefs, and religions.”

The event took place on the first anniversary of the normalization of ties between the two countries.